GRENADA BENEFITS FROM ONGOING CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH INITIATIVES

ST. GEORGE - Grenadian health-care providers are reaping the benefits of a Health Information System developed by Oslo University and designed to improve disease surveillance by identifying, reporting and mapping disease trends.

The digital-based tool known as, District Health Information System (DHIS-2), is intended to improve health information and disease surveillance operations, by preparing the country to better plan and respond to climate-related health risks.

A team of healthcare providers and managers was recently trained to use the system which has been installed in the health centres across the island. The initiative is in-line with Grenada's climate change and health initiatives.

The comprehensive training exercise was completed over a three-week period for 10 trainers/health managers and 17 nurses, from May 15th to June 2, 2017. The training was conducted by a team of international experts, from Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the University of Oslo working closely with a core team from the Ministry of Health.

According to officials, this new system marks an important milestone in the Ministry of Health's efforts to digitize our health system, particularly towards a climate-resilient health system.

Experts believe that with rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and more frequent extreme weather events, there is great possibility of an increase in vector-borne communicable diseases, such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, and Yellow Fever as well as a rise in respiratory infections.

With the implementation of (DHIS-2), the Ministry of Health in partnership with the (GIZ); and the University of Oslo; hope to enhance the country's capacity to identify and respond to future outbreaks and epidemics.

(DHIS-2) is dubbed a versatile solution for linking health, vector and climate data; and it is already in use in 47 countries worldwide.

Meanwhile the move is largely seen as strengthening of ties between the governments of Grenada and Germany to improve the health information and disease surveillance system of the Grenadian health Ministry. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).