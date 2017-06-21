ADD THESE TWO ITEMS TO THE BALLOT

Some people say individuals our age, 50 to 60, have an average of 240 months to live. With this in mind, there are a couple things I believe we need to push for which will enhance Grenada's ability to move forward. I think the next general election should have the following two items of constitution reform on the ballot:

1. Should the CCJ become the final court of appeal?

2. Should all individuals born in Grenada and living in Grenada and of sound mind be allowed to take part in the electoral process -- including running for political office?

The CCJ is self-explanatory, but Item 2 is important because it would allow individuals born in Grenada and living in Grenada but holding Non-Commonwealth passports to take part in the political process without having to give up those Non-Commonwealth passports.

There are a number of individuals who lived in the diaspora and who are now living in Grenada and receiving foreign pensions and other retirement benefits, which they may lose if they give up their Non-Commonwealth passports. So changing the constitution to accommodate them increases the number of competent individuals who can run for political office in Grenada.

It's also important that this be done during the next general election to accommodate those retirees who are projected to be on this earth for only another 240 months.