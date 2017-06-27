SITING OF THE SENATE

JUNE 27, 2017 09:00AM



Senate Order Paper No.3 of 2017

Minutes of Meetings

Manual Exchange of Information on Taxation Matters (Amendment) Bill 2017

Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2017

Hydrocarbon Exploration Incentives Bill, 2017

Grenada National Museum Bill, 2017

Grenada - Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchnge of Financial Account Information

Fiscal responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation Agreement Bill, 2017