SITING OF THE SENATE
JUNE 27, 2017 09:00AM
Senate Order Paper No.3 of 2017
Minutes of Meetings
Manual Exchange of Information on Taxation Matters (Amendment) Bill 2017
Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2017
Hydrocarbon Exploration Incentives Bill, 2017
Grenada National Museum Bill, 2017
Grenada - Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchnge of Financial Account Information
Fiscal responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation Agreement Bill, 2017