MAN CHARGED IN MT. GAY HOSPITAL DEATH

St. George -- 27-year-old Gabriel Alleyne of Mt. Parnassus St. George, has been charged in the weekend death of Anthony Alexander which occurred at the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital.

Alleyne appeared at the St. George's Magistrates Court, today, Wednesday 28th June, 2017 to answer to the charge of non-capital murder and was remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison.

Alleyne, who is also charged with wounding following a June 14th 2017 incident which left a Pastor nursing a stab wound will reappear in Court on July 7th 2017 for mention, and on July 14th 2017 when both matters will come up for hearing.