NEW UK HIGH COMMISSIONER TO RAISE THE ISSUE OF PROTOCOL AND SECURITY FOR VISITING CARIBBEAN LEADERS

ST. GEORGE -- The United Kingdom's new High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean has promised the incoming chair of CARICOM that she will raise with her superiors in London, a lingering issue that has implications for the security of Caribbean leaders visiting the UK.

Her Excellency Janet Douglas, seven weeks into her new assignment, made the promise to Grenada's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell​​ during a courtesy call at his office on Friday morning.

Her Excellency was responding to concerns raised again by Prime Minister Mitchell about the lack of protocol and security for Prime Ministers or Governors General from the Caribbean in the UK.

Top government officials and diplomats from the UK visiting the region are given priority protocol and security which include VIP treatment and police outriders.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mitchell pointed out that the UK should not be citing cost as a factor preventing them from providing protocol and security for visiting Caribbean leaders, since there is no price tag on people's lives, especially in this time of terrorism.

Prime Minister Mitchell has constantly raised this issue with UK officials including with Former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The UK's new High Commissioner told Prime Minister Mitchell that she has heard the same complaint from several leaders.

She explained that the issue is run by bureaucracy in Londonand that she will report accordingly.