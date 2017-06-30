THE UK TOURISM MARKET TAKES CENTRE STAGE WITH GTA HOSTED FAM TRIPS

St. George —The Grenada Tourism Authority hosted two major familiarization trips for its UK airline partners in June. The first was a familiarization trip for Virgin Atlantic senior reservations agents and product managers from June 6th to 9th.

The agents enjoyed a packed itinerary in which they learnt how to better sell the properties and attractions of Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. The group stayed at the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel and Spa and the AAA Five Diamond Spice Island Beach Resort. The agents also had the opportunity to tour, lunch and dine at other properties.

Historical sites such as Fort George and Fort Frederick impressed the group with spectacular views of St. George's while a trip to the world's first underwater sculpture park was described by the agents as "amazing."

Grenada is considered the chocolate capital of the Caribbean, and now offers four delightfully different chocolate companies on island. The agents' trip was made complete with a 'Tree To Bar" tour at the Diamond Chocolate Factory plus visits to the Belmont Estate and House of Chocolate. Tours to the Spice Market, Annandale Waterfalls and the Gouyave Nutmeg Processing station completed the experience-filled itinerary.

The second familiarization trip took place on June 14th to 21st for British Airways (BA) Senior Sales and Reservation agents. In April, BA marked the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the airline and Pure Grenada, and this is the first of three 'fam' trips planned for the year. The agents stayed at the True Blue Bay Boutique Hotel, Coyaba Beach Resort and Spice Island Beach Resort; and they also toured a number of properties and attractions. Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways fly twice weekly year round to Grenada.

The aim of these familiarization trips was to better engage and educate the people who make bookings on a daily basis. The agents now have a better knowledge of Grenada's properties and attractions and will therefore be able to sell the destination more.

Speaking of the successful 'fam' trips, GTA's CEO Patricia Maher noted, "We are aware of the importance of the British market to Grenada's tourism and we want to ensure that the people who sell the destination are well equipped with knowledge of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. There is nothing like experiencing the destination first hand and getting a taste of all we have to offer to their clients."