PRINCIPLE 10 ON ENVIRONMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently hosted a sensitisation workshop on Principle 10 on Environment and Development.

Principle 10 "seeks to ensure that every person has access to information, can participate in decision-making process and has access to justice environmental matterswith the aim of safeguarding the right to a healthy and sustainable environment for present and future generations".

Grenada is a signatory to the Principle 10 Declaration on Environment and Development and is currently one of 21 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean negotiating the Principle 10 Agreement re implementation of Principle 10.

The general public is invited to participate in the negotiation process through the Regional Public Mechanism. Join at http://www.cepal.org/en/regional-public-mechanism

FACT SHEET Principle 10



