HUGE TURNOUT CONFIRMED FOR CARICOM HEADS SUMMIT IN GRENADA.

ST. GEORGE -- Grenada gears up to welcome over 130 Foreign Delegates to its shores, as it hosts the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government on Wednesday and Thursday.

Member of the Local Organizing Committee, Alva Browne told the media that confirmation has already been received from 13 Heads of Government, 2 Foreign Ministers from Suriname and Brazil and 4 Associate Member Countries.

The conference will also welcome its two newest members, the President of Haiti and the Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

"On the list of six Associate Members we already have four confirmations; and that includes the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Virgin Islands", said Browne.

Other officials in Grenada for the summit include President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Governor of the ECCB, Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Director General of the OECS, CEO of the Caribbean Development Bank, Vice President of the World Bank, as well as a special delegation from the People's Republic of China.

The meeting is expected to focus on a Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and Implementation plan to address the development of skills for the 21st century and the implementation of the CSME.

Browne says, Tourism, Security, Trade among other important issues, will form part of the Regional discussions.

"In addition to regional security issues, they will also look at the future trade relations with the United Kingdom -- specifically at the Post Brexit situation, Air transport and tourism issues in the region, and the CARICOM Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy.

The opening ceremony will take place Tuesday afternoon at five at the Grenada Trade Centre, followed by the business sessions at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort on Wednesday and Thursday.