MISSING PERSON

ESLYN ANDALL

St. George – The RGPF is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 63 year old Eslyn Andall of Mt. Gay, St. George.

Andall is about five feet six inches tall and brown in complexion. She was last seen in the vicinity of River Road, St. George about 1:00 p.m. on Monday 3rd July, 2017 and was wearing a pink, thin-strapped top, knee length grey denim pants, and a white baseball cap.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

