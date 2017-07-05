COARD APOLOGISES TO FAMILIES OF VICTIMS OF OCTOBER '83 CRISIS

Former deputy prime minister and finance minister of Grenada, Bernard Coard has apologised to the families of persons who were killed during the October crisis 34 years ago.

Writing in his book, "The Grenada Revolution: What Really Happened?" he expressed his apologies to the families 'for my part in your pain and suffering'.

"Words cannot express adequately the high regard I have for members of the families of all those who lost loved ones on October 19th, and, in one case, a few days later. I wish to especially acknowledge Marcelle Belmar and her extraordinary mother, Sylvia, Pamela Bullen-Cherebin, and Nadia Bishop.

Once again, my deepest apologies for my part in your pain and suffering, and that of all your families.