MINISTRY OF HEALTH MONITORS CONJUNCTIVITIS (PINK/RED EYE) IN THE REGION

ST. GEORGE -- The Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health reported on Friday that it is actively monitoring an outbreak of conjunctivitis (Pink/Red Eye) in the region.

The unit headed by Dr. Shawn Charles, shared the report with members of the Ministry's Surveillance Task Force during its monthly meeting.

Reports are that on several of the Caribbean islands, epidemics of viral conjunctivitis are ongoing, and only recently, general practitioners in the overseas territories of the Netherlands reported an increased incidence of this syndrome.

According to international surveillance reports, there were between 500 and 600 cases per week in Guadeloupe and 150 and 250 cases per week in Martinique.

Outbreaks of viral conjunctivitis occur mainly in tropical countries with high population density, hot and humid climate. However, health authorities say that in the Caribbean and the Americas, several outbreaks of conjunctivitis have also been reported in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, French Guiana and Suriname, but the pathogen has not yet been identified.

Since the Chikungunya outbreak a few years ago, Grenada has had an active surveillance and monitoring system, that has proven to be effective in subsequent outbreaks like Zika.

Meanwhile the MOH are encouraging citizens to take all necessary and preventative measures to avoid becoming infected.

For additional information about conjunctivitis (it's clinical description how its spread, and how best to prevent and or manage conjunctivitis please visit the link provided: https://www.cdc.gov/conjunctivitis/about/prevention.html